Redskins' Brian Quick: One catch in loss

Quick recorded one reception for 11 yards and logged six of the Redskins' 63 offensive reps in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Quick failed to make an impact in his first game as a Redskin, logging reps as the fifth wideout. It appears as if the team is comfortable trusting young receivers like Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant ahead of the veteran, which may leave Quick with little fantasy value this season.

