Redskins' Brian Quick: Plays into fourth quarter
Quick played into the fourth quarter of Thursday's preseason opener against Baltimore, catching each of his three targets for 20 yards.
Quick actually had one of Washington's better stat lines in an ugly showing, but that he was still playing in the fourth quarter suggests he's in serious danger of not making the team. Ryan Grant seems to have pushed ahead of Quick for the No. 4 job.
