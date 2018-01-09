Redskins' Brian Quick: Quiet first season in Washington
Quick recorded six receptions for 76 yards across 11 contests in 2017.
After recording a career-high 41 receptions with the Rams in 2016, it was believed that Quick could become a solid third or fourth wideout for the Redskins this season but those plans did not live up to fruition. Quick never became a reliable target in Washington's passing attack, receiving only eight targets on the season. Now a free agent, the veteran is unlikely to garner much interest for the Redskins even if he takes a major pay cut.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...