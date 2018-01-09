Quick recorded six receptions for 76 yards across 11 contests in 2017.

After recording a career-high 41 receptions with the Rams in 2016, it was believed that Quick could become a solid third or fourth wideout for the Redskins this season but those plans did not live up to fruition. Quick never became a reliable target in Washington's passing attack, receiving only eight targets on the season. Now a free agent, the veteran is unlikely to garner much interest for the Redskins even if he takes a major pay cut.