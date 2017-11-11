Redskins' Brian Quick: Remains in concussion protocol
Quick (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.
Quick sustained the injury in the Redskins' Week 9 win over the Seahawks. Quick saw in increased role with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) sidelined, and hauled in three receptions for 49 yards as a result. He will need to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 10.
More News
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: One catch in loss•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Plays into fourth quarter•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Needs to earn spot on roster•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Agrees to sign with Washington•
-
Rams' Brian Quick: Hauls in two of seven targets against Cards•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...