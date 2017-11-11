Redskins' Brian Quick: Remains in concussion protocol

Quick (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Quick sustained the injury in the Redskins' Week 9 win over the Seahawks. Quick saw in increased role with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) sidelined, and hauled in three receptions for 49 yards as a result. He will need to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 10.