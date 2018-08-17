Quick (thigh) caught his lone target for 14 yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason win over the Jets.

Quick dealt with a thigh injury earlier in training camp and at least proved his health Thursday night. His experience as an NFL starter might seem like an attractive quality, but the Redskins would be wise to prioritize youthful upside and/or special teams contributions when it comes time to chop the roster to 53 players. With the top four spots at wide receiver already accounted for, Quick is competing against a slew of rookies for one or two jobs. Cam Sims and Trey Quinn have made the strongest cases to stick around.

