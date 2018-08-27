Quick (thigh) returned to practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quick's thigh issue has lingered throughout the month of August. The team is hopeful that the ailment is a thing of the past but given the fact that Quick has already returned to practice then suffered some sort of setback, a few practices under his belt should help ease concerns in Washington. The veteran wideout seems to be on the roster bubble at the moment.

