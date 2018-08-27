Redskins' Brian Quick: Returns to practice following thigh injury
Quick (thigh) returned to practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Quick's thigh issue has lingered throughout the month of August. The team is hopeful that the ailment is a thing of the past but given the fact that Quick has already returned to practice then suffered some sort of setback, a few practices under his belt should help ease concerns in Washington. The veteran wideout seems to be on the roster bubble at the moment.
