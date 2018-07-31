Redskins' Brian Quick: Returns to practice Tuesday
Quick (thigh) returned to practice as a full participant Tuesday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of Redskins.com reports.
Quick reportedly looked sharp in his return to practice, evidently putting the thigh contusion that he suffered Sunday behind him. The former second-rounder is entering his seventh year in the league as he looks to improve upon a 2017 campaign in which he caught just six passes on eight targets.
