Quick (thigh) returned to practice as a full participant Tuesday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of Redskins.com reports.

Quick reportedly looked sharp in his return to practice, evidently putting the thigh contusion that he suffered Sunday behind him. The former second-rounder is entering his seventh year in the league as he looks to improve upon a 2017 campaign in which he caught just six passes on eight targets.

