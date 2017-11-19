Redskins' Brian Quick: Unavailable Week 11

Quick (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans.

For the second game in a row, Quick will remain sidelined as he works his way through the concussion protocol. With Terrelle Pryor (ankle) inactive as well, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant will lead the receiving corps against the Saints' seventh-ranked pass defense.

