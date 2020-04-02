Play

Love (knee), J.D. McKissic and Derrius Guice are all candidates for passing-down snaps, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Love, Guice and Adrian Peterson already on the roster, it was a bit surprising to see Washington sign both McKissic and Peyton Barber during the first two weeks of free agency. There's still an opening on passing downs, but it appears Love will face tough competition for a spot on the 53-man roster, hoping to return strong after redshirting his rookie campaign. The 2019 fourth-round pick suffered an ACL tear in December 2018, then had a follow-up surgery in October to address stiffness in the same knee.

More News
Our Latest Stories