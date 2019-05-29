Love (knee) will focus on rehab work this spring, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.

Love had surgery on a torn ACL in December after struggling through a disappointing senior campaign at Stanford. There was talk of the 2017 Heisman candidate going undrafted, but Washington picked him up early in the fourth round at No. 112 overall. Love won't participate in spring drills and figures to have limitations at the start of training camp in late July. With Derrius Guice (knee), Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson on the roster, Washington doesn't have any reason to rush Love into action.