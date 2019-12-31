Love (knee) could have a role on passing downs in 2020, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the fourth-round pick missed his entire rookie season while rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered December 2018 at Stanford, with the process including a cleanup surgery in October to address stiffness in his knee. A clean bill of health before the offseason program would give Love a nice opportunity to compete for a role on offense, especially if the Redskins choose not to re-sign impending free agents Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood. The team does have Derrius Guice (knee) and Adrian Peterson under contract, but the former hasn't been able to stay healthy and the latter will celebrate his 35th birthday in March.