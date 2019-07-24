Redskins' Bryce Love: Lands on NFI list
Love (knee) will start training camp on the non-football injury list, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The designation prevents Love from practicing and gives Washington the option to keep him on the team without occupying a spot on the 53-man roster for the first six weeks of the season. The team will no longer have that option if Love is removed from the PUP list later this summer. The rookie fourth-round pick suffered a torn ACL in December and now finds himself looking up at a crowded depth chart in Washington. Any impact before midseason would come as a major surprise.
