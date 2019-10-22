Redskins' Bryce Love: Needs another surgery
Love is expected to undergo another surgery on his right knee Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Per Finlay, another surgery was likely for the Stanford product, and Love currently is in Florida to see famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Love is working his way back from an ACL tear that he sustained in December and reportedly still is feeling stiffness in his knee. The rookie resides on the non-football injury list, and as evidenced by this news, he's considered a long shot to contribute during the 2019 season. The Redskins' backfield is currently extremely banged up, considering Derrius Guice (knee) is already on IR, Adrian Peterson suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game and Chris Thompson is dealing with turf toe.
