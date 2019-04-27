The Redskins selected Love (knee) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

Had he come out last year, Love likely would have been a mid-second-round pick at worst. Love was a Heisman candidate as a junior in 2017, racking up 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. His senior year was a near-disaster. He was dinged up throughout and his production fell off a cliff, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Love suffered a torn ACL in December and was thus unable to test at the combine; he was also flagged at the combine medical re-check for having some stiffness in his surgically repaired knee. With that, Love may be a future asset for the Redskins more than someone in their immediate plans. But if Love can regain his 2017 explosiveness, he will be an absolute steal for this ballclub as a fourth-round pick.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ