Redskins' Bryce Love: Onward to Washington
The Redskins selected Love (knee) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 112th overall.
Had he come out last year, Love likely would have been a mid-second-round pick at worst. Love was a Heisman candidate as a junior in 2017, racking up 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. His senior year was a near-disaster. He was dinged up throughout and his production fell off a cliff, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Love suffered a torn ACL in December and was thus unable to test at the combine; he was also flagged at the combine medical re-check for having some stiffness in his surgically repaired knee. With that, Love may be a future asset for the Redskins more than someone in their immediate plans. But if Love can regain his 2017 explosiveness, he will be an absolute steal for this ballclub as a fourth-round pick.
