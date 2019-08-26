Head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Love (knee) will open the season on the PUP list and that it's very possible that his 2019 campaign turns out to be a "redshirt year," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Love, who is is currently on the Non-Football Injury list, sustained a torn ACL in December. The rookie fourth-round pick will have to sit on the PUP list (a move that will occur in advance of Week 1) for at least the first six weeks of the season, but he won't count against Washington's 53-man roster. If Love manages to return this season, he'll face a crowded running back room that includes Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson.