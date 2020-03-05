Love (knee) has resumed training and hopes to be ready for OTAs, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

The 2019 fourth-round pick spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in December 2018 at Stanford. He had a follow-up surgery in October to address stiffness in his right knee, hoping to return to full strength before the 2020 offseason program. Love joins a crowded backfield with Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson battling for carries, but there may be an opening on passing downs if impending free agent Chris Thompson signs with a new team, as expected.