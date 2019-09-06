The Redskins placed Love (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Love is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained December. It remains to be seen whether the rookie fourth-round pick will contribute during the 2019 season, but he'll miss at least the first six weeks. Washington shouldn't feel any need to rush Love back into action considering the team's strong depth at running back which includes Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.