Redskins' Bryce Love: Starts season on NFI list
The Redskins placed Love (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Love is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained December. It remains to be seen whether the rookie fourth-round pick will contribute during the 2019 season, but he'll miss at least the first six weeks. Washington shouldn't feel any need to rush Love back into action considering the team's strong depth at running back which includes Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...