Coach Jay Gruden hinted that the Redskins would likely activate Marshall (knee) from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Texans, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Marshall resumed practicing Oct. 31, so the Redskins would have until Wednesday to decide whether to activate the running back or keep him on IR the rest of the way. With the 24-year-old apparently having avoided any further setbacks with his knee since increasing his activity, Washington could be ready to bring him back before that deadline. The team has added incentive to integrate Marshall back in the mix this week with Chris Thompson (ribs) and Samaje Perine (calf/knee) both ruled out for Sunday, which leaves Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs as the only healthy running backs on the roster.