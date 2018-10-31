Marshall (knee) could be activated off injured reserve within the next week or two, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Marshall was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, meaning he will have served his eight weeks by Nov. 4. The Redskins' running backs have recently been plagued with injury -- including Chris Thompson (ribs) and Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) -- and the team could use Marshall to help provide depth if he's healthy.