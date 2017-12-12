Marshall (hamstring) is currently considered day-to-day by the Redskins, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Marshall sustained the injury in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chargers and was unable to return. No other specifics have been offered on the injury at this point, but the 23-year-old's status should become clearer once the Redskins resume practice Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop