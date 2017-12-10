Marshall injured his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Chargers and is doubtful to return.

The second-year pro is used as a change of pace back behind Samaje Perine on the depth chart. In three games this season, Marshall doesn't have nine carries for 32 yards and six receptions for 36 yards and zero touchdowns.

