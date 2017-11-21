Marshall is expected to serve as the Redskins' third-down back in Thursday's game against the Giants with Chris Thompson (lower leg) suffering a season-ending injury in the Week 11 loss to the Saints, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Marshall has just four games of NFL experience to his name, he seems well suited for passing-down work due to his background as a receiver during his college days at Oregon. Similarly to Thompson, Marshall compensates for a small frame (5-foot-9, 201 pounds) with his capable hands, speed and shiftiness, attributes that should allow him to earn frequent snaps behind lead back Samaje Perine if he can prove to be a capable pass blocker. Like many young backs, Marshall may face more of a learning curve when it comes to pass protection, and any missed blocks could result in him heading into head coach Jay Gruden's doghouse. Until Marshall proves he can stay on the field and become a trusted check-down option for quarterback Kirk Cousins, it will be difficult to count on him to produce much fantasy value down the stretch.