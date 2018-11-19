Redskins' Byron Marshall: Gets 17 snaps
Marshall played 17 of 75 snaps (23 percent) on offense in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans, finishing with two carries for five yards and no targets.
Filling in for Samaje Perine (calf/knee) as the No. 3 running back, Marshall returned from injured reserve and unexpectedly got one more snap than Kapri Bibbs, who now has just 27 touches on 125 snaps this season. Marshall is a legitimate threat to take over the passing-down role if Chris Thompson (ribs) misses another game Thursday in Dallas. Of course, it's hard to find cause for optimism with the injury-ravaged Washington offense.
