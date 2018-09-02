Redskins' Byron Marshall: Headed for IR
Coach Jay Gruden said Marshall (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Marshall reportedly is recovering from ACL and MCL sprains, rather than the ankle injury that was previously reported. Washington kept him on the initial 53-man roster, which means he'll be eligible to return from injured reserve around midseason if he's healthy. The team will have an open spot once the transaction is made.
