Marshall received on carry for two yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints.

Marshall has quickly climbed up the Redskins' depth chart after signing with the team last week. He will enter Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Giants as the No. 2 back after the Redskins lost Rob Kelley (ankle) and Chris Thompson (fibula) the past two weeks. Rookie Samaje Perine (finger) is expected to bear the brunt of the workload from here on out but Marshall will still find himself with an expanded offensive role for the remainder of the season.