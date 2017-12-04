Redskins' Byron Marshall: Increased targets Thursday
Marshall ran the ball four times for 12 yards and hauled in five of six targets for 24 yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Marshall has seen an expanded role in Washington's offense each of his first three games with the team, as his 26 offensive snaps on Thursday marked a new season high. The Redskins got the 23-year-old more involved in the passing game, but Marshall's 4.8 yards per reception left him irrelevant in most fantasy circles.
