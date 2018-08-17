Redskins' Byron Marshall: Injures leg Thursday
Marshall exited Thursday's game to be evaluated for a lower leg injury.
Marshall had just two carries for one yard prior to his injury. He'll be looking to get back into the game if possible as he looks to secure a depth running back role.
