The Redskins placed Marshall (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.

Marshall injured his hamstring on a first-half kickoff return Sunday versus the Chargers. He'll join three other Redskins running backs on IR: Chris Thompson (fibula), Rob Kelley (ankle) and Keith Marshall (knee). Moving forward, Samaje Perine (illness), LeShun Daniels and Kapri Bibbs, promoted from the practice squad Tuesday, will comprise Washington's backfield.

