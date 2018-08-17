Marshall's MRI on his lower leg did not reveal any significant injury according to coach Jay Gruden, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports

The Washington backfield had some scares Thursday with both Marshall and Samaje Perine leaving the game with injuries. Luckily, both backs are believed to be fine after further examination. Marshall will have a full week to recover before the Redskins' third preseason game.

