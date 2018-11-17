The Redskins officially activated Marshall (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

No surprise here, as coach Jay Gruden hinted this was likely to happen. Marshall resumed practicing Oct. 31 and avoided any further setbacks with his knee. The move is somewhat out of necessity, as Chris Thompson (ribs) and Samaje Perine (calf/knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. Thus, Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs will be the only healthy running backs ahead of him on the depth chart.

