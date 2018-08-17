Redskins' Byron Marshall: Out for a few weeks
Marshall (ankle) will be out for 2-to-4 weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Marshall got hurt in the second quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, shortly after Samaje Perine departed with an ankle injury of his own. Marshall saw his roster odds improve when Derrius Guice suffered an ACL tear, but it now seems the 24-year-old may not be ready for Week 1. Kapri Bibbs would be the obvious beneficiary, as he entered training camp competing with Marshall for the possibility of a single roster spot. Marshall presumably will miss the rest of the preseason, despite getting encouraging feedback from an MRI after Thursday's game.
