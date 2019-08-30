Marshall ran for 45 yards on eight carries and added a one-yard catch during Thursday's 20-7 preseason loss to Baltimore.

With Washington looking to get a final look at their down-roster players, Marshall finished Thursday second on the team with nine touches and led the way with 46 total yards. Marshall is competing with the likes of Samaje Perine for what may be a RB4 job. Marshall had the better game Thursday, but it probably won't be enough for him to make the squad.