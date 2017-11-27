Redskins' Byron Marshall: Quiet in win Thursday
Marshall ran the ball four times for 18 yards and added one reception for 12 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Marshall saw an increased offensive role in his second game with the Redskins but remains a distant second option in the backfield behind rookie Samaje Perine. Perine has exceeded 100 yards rushing the past two weeks, proving he can be a workhorse type back for Washington with Rob Kelley (ankle) and Chris Thompson (lower leg) out for the season. As long as Perine continues to run effectively, do not expect Marshall to see very many opportunities outside of third down responsibilities.
More News
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Expected to fill third-down role•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: In line for increased production•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Signing with Redskins•
-
Byron Marshall: Joins Eagles practice squad•
-
Byron Marshall: Cut by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Byron Marshall: Leads all rushers in win over Cowboys•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...