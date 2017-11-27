Marshall ran the ball four times for 18 yards and added one reception for 12 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Marshall saw an increased offensive role in his second game with the Redskins but remains a distant second option in the backfield behind rookie Samaje Perine. Perine has exceeded 100 yards rushing the past two weeks, proving he can be a workhorse type back for Washington with Rob Kelley (ankle) and Chris Thompson (lower leg) out for the season. As long as Perine continues to run effectively, do not expect Marshall to see very many opportunities outside of third down responsibilities.