Redskins' Byron Marshall: Returns healthy in offseason
Marshall (hamstring) took part in offseason practices, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Marshall appears buried on the depth chart at first glance, but he could make a push for a roster spot if the Redskins want an insurance policy for passing-down back Chris Thompson, who still hasn't practiced while rehabbing from a severe leg injury. It might ultimately make sense to keep a versatile player like Marshall or Kapri Bibbs as the No. 4 running back ahead of 227-pound Rob Kelley. Thompson and Derrius Guice are obvious roster locks, and Samaje Perine also seems like a strong bet to make the team.
