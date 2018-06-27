Marshall (hamstring) took part in offseason practices, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Marshall appears buried on the depth chart at first glance, but he could make a push for a roster spot if the Redskins want an insurance policy for passing-down back Chris Thompson, who still hasn't practiced while rehabbing from a severe leg injury. It might ultimately make sense to keep a versatile player like Marshall or Kapri Bibbs as the No. 4 running back ahead of 227-pound Rob Kelley. Thompson and Derrius Guice are obvious roster locks, and Samaje Perine also seems like a strong bet to make the team.

