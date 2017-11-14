Redskins' Byron Marshall: Signing with Redskins
Marshall signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
After starting tailback Rob Kelley went down with an ankle sprain and MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, the Redskins were left with just two healthy running backs on their active roster. Marshall will shore up the depth at the position moving forward, but Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson are expected to take on majority of the workload in the backfield.
