Marshall (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Marshall was originally tabbed as questionable to return before being downgraded to doubtful and eventually ruled out. LeShun Daniels is the only remaining running back for the Redskins behind starter Samaje Perine, who should continue as the team's workhorse back.

