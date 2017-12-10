Redskins' Byron Marshall: Won't return in Week 14
Marshall (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Marshall was originally tabbed as questionable to return before being downgraded to doubtful and eventually ruled out. LeShun Daniels is the only remaining running back for the Redskins behind starter Samaje Perine, who should continue as the team's workhorse back.
More News
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Doubtful to return with hamstring ailment•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Sees more work Thursday•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Quiet in win Thursday•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Expected to fill third-down role•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: In line for increased production•
-
Redskins' Byron Marshall: Signing with Redskins•
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...