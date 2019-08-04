Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Brantley has been diagnosed with a foot injury, and has no timetable for a return, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The injury is classified as a mild Lisfranc injury, which is a joint injury that effects the bones or ligaments in the middle of the foot. These types of injuries can be tricky, especially considering the long-term effects of the injury, so the team likely won't rush Brantley back. This is disappointing news for the 24-year-old, who has had a strong camp thus far, and won't be able to continue his efforts for the time being.