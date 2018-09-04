Brantley signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

Brantley was waived by the Browns over the weekend after registering 18 tackles and two sacks in 12 games last season, his rookie campaign. He has a chance to crack the defensive rotation, although these first few weeks it's more likely he'll take a special teams role.