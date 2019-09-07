The Redskins have listed Brantley (foot) as questionable for Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Brantley has dealt with a foot injury throughout training camp and is now officially listed as questionable. Treyvon Hester would be in line for a heavier workload providing depth at defensive end should he not be able to go.

