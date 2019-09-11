Brantley (ankle) was wearing a walking boot Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Brantley came into the season opener in relief of Jonathan Allen (knee), who's still dealing with a knee injury and isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. In case Brantley isn't able to go, the Redskins signed T.Y. McGill to add depth at defensive end.

