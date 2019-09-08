Brantley (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

With Jonathan Allen dealing with a knee injury, Brantley was summoned for an increased snap count. However, Brantley also left with an injury, leaving just three healthy defensive linemen -- Daron Payne, Matthew Ioannidis and Caleb Brantley -- for the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories