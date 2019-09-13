Play

Brantley (ankle) will miss Sunday's clash with the Cowboys, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Brantley wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday due to this injury. The 25-year-old sustained the ankle issue in last Sunday's season opener and sported a walking boot afterward. With Brantley and Jonathan Allen (knee) both out, Matthew Ioannidis, Treyvon Hester and T.Y Mcgill are left as the only healthy defensive ends for the Redskins.

