Wilson signed a contract with the Redskins on Friday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was the final pick of the 2019 draft in April by Arizona and joined the team's practice squad after failing to make the season-opening roster, but he'll now receive an opportunity in Washington. The 23-year-old should work as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges.

