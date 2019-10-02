Play

The Redskins signed Sims to the active roster Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Sims suited up for one game with the Redskins last year and played one snap on special teams. He'll add depth to the wideout corps with Terry McLaurin (hamstring) limited in Wednesday's practice, but he's not expected to have an immediate impact on offense Sunday versus the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories