Redskins' Cam Sims: Catches Gruden's attention
Sims caught Redskins coach Jay Gruden's eye during offseason practices, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Sims only caught 41 passes during his college career at Alabama and wasn't invited to the combine, but he did run a 4.52 40-yard dash at his pro day while checking in at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds. With Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris seemingly locked in, the Redskins have a host of players competing for what likely will be one or two roster spots. Fellow rookie Trey Quinn, a seventh-round pick, also seems to be off to a good start with the team.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017