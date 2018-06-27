Redskins' Cam Sims: Catches Gruden's attention

Sims caught Redskins coach Jay Gruden's eye during offseason practices, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Sims only caught 41 passes during his college career at Alabama and wasn't invited to the combine, but he did run a 4.52 40-yard dash at his pro day while checking in at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds. With Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris seemingly locked in, the Redskins have a host of players competing for what likely will be one or two roster spots. Fellow rookie Trey Quinn, a seventh-round pick, also seems to be off to a good start with the team.

