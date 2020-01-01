Sims played seven games in 2019, catching two of three targets for 27 yards.

Sims saw each of his three targets over the final two weeks of the year, even playing 63 percent of snaps on offense in the season finale when Terry McLaurin (concussion) was unavailable. Sims will need to battle for a roster spot in 2020 under a new coaching staff, entering his third NFL season with minimal game experience. If he does stick around, it likely will be as the fourth or fifth choice at wide receiver.