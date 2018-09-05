Sims is listed as the backup to Paul Richardson on Washington's depth chart for Week 1, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Alabama made a strong impression during training camp and had five catches for 131 yards over the first two weeks of the preseason. Despite catching just 41 passes throughout his entire college career, Sims offers some long-term upside thanks to his impressive combination of size (6-foot-5) and speed (4.52 40). He's unlikely to get many snaps on offense as a rookie.