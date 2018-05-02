Redskins' Cam Sims: Finds employment with Redskins

Sims signed with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sims was far from being the focus of Alabama's powerhouse offense, as he caught just 14 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in his senior season. This is partially because he has been injury prone which kept him limited in games. Without an invite to the combine, his pro day impressed with a 4.52 40-yard dash and a stature of 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds. Sims is entering a situation in Washington that could desperately use his size, so it'll be exciting to see what he can do in in rookie minicamp.