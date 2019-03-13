Sims (ankle) has been healthy since October, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.

Sims made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018, only to suffer a high-ankle sprain on the opening kickoff of the season. The Redskins were happy to stash him on injured reserve with an eye toward 2019, but Sims admits he struggled with not being able to play even after he regained his health. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver caught just 41 passes in four seasons at Alabama, struggling to make his mark in an offense dominated by Calvin Ridley and a strong rushing attack. The story was much the same for fellow Alabama product Robert Foster, who landed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie and went on to post a 27-541-3 receiving line in 2018. The Redskins hope Sims can make a similar impact as a downfield weapon, though his game revolves around size more so than speed.