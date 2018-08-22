Redskins' Cam Sims: Inching towards return
Sims (thigh) was spotted stretching with the team Wednesday, Rich Tandler of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.
Sims has been sidelined for the past two practices with a thigh injury. While stretching is encouraging, it'll be a greater reassurance once Sims is back in full pads and practicing.
